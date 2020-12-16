BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $168,241.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00425030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BCV is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

