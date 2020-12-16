BitCash Hits Market Cap of $123,573.99 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. BitCash has a market capitalization of $123,573.99 and approximately $290,242.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00063649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00146030 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00848532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00178158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00423138 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BitCash (BITC) is a coin. BitCash's total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. BitCash's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

