Bitcoiin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $43,525.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.43 or 0.03002485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

