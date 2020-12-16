BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,497 shares of company stock worth $16,434,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.