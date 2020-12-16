BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.17

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.17 and last traded at $128.54, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.20.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BlackLine by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

