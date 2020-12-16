Bloom (BLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $647.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $647.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00430589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom (BLT) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

