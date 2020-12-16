BMO Capital Markets Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 296.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$27.82.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

