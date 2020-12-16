BMO Capital Markets Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$80.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$67.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

