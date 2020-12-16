BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $45,035.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00146264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00853185 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00175522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00426408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00139560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00085483 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

