BoringDAO (BOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $355.15 or 0.01673664 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00143575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00841658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00172312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00415342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00133105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00083798 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

