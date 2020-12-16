Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$10.08 on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.82.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

