Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.11. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 249,075 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £13.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.98.

About Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.