Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BDN. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

