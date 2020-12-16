Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.59

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $58,369,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $8,181,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.