Brokerages Set 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT at $15.80

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $113,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.49. 21,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,106. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.