Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $54.20

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 13,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 61,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.