Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $94.20

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.88. 29,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54. nCino has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

