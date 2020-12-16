Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Price Target at $150.50

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Primerica by 25.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.98. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,775. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

