Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Price Target at C$14.88

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.45. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.41.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

