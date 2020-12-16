Brokerages Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Price Target at $10.19

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SURF. Wedbush began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $60,300. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 1,055,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,324. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $405.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

