Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $4.57

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGYF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SPGYF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

