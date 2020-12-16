Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,348. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bruker by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bruker by 60.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 36.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

