BTC Lite Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market cap of $19,281.80 and $54.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00414499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025176 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite's total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite's official website is btclite.org. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

