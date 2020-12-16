BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $412,444.90 and $9.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

