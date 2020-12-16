Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and $40,602.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00723514 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.