Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 5.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 551,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 467,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXB shares. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$800.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.87.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$114.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

