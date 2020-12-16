California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) vs. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head to Head Review

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

64.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Company and California Beach Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $462.41 million 0.78 $1.65 million $0.18 45.44 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Noodles & Company and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 2 2 0 2.50 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -5.15% -21.18% -2.16% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Noodles & Company beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.