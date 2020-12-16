Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) Shares Gap Up to $257.80

Shares of Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $257.80, but opened at $275.00. Calisen plc (CLSN.L) shares last traded at $257.69, with a volume of 1,947,721 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -18.15.

About Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN)

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

