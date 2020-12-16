Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.12

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 1632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,916.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $986,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1,425.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 149.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 57,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $267,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.