Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

CCJ opened at $13.94 on Monday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,394,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 329.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Cameco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 647,962 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

