Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

COK stock opened at €43.86 ($51.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85. Cancom SE has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

