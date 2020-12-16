Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo Sells 60,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68.

Brian Tellef Vaasjo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 30,000 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total transaction of C$1,048,500.00.

Shares of CPX opened at C$35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.59. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

