Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:CSU opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.40) by ($96.60). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,891.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

