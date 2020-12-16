Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.07

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 5242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 111.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,182 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $5,400,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,047.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

