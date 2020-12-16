Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$2.20 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$825.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.50.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$660,000.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

