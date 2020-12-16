Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $5.17 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and $954.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016337 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012616 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036733 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

