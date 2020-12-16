Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.30. 817,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,122,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $729.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,732,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.