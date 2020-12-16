CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG) Trading 60% Higher

Shares of CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG) were up 60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,527,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,313% from the average daily volume of 108,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31.

About CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc develops advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company's technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

