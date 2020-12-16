Cardstack Market Cap Hits $2.36 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $94,585.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinEx, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00430589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

CARD is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack.

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bibox, Bilaxy, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

