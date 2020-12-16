CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $189,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

