Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$216.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$184.64. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -45.46.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CJT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.27.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

