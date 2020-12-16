Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $2.12 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00848495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00178767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00424058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00141725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00084694 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

