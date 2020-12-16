Cashaa Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.30 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $465,856.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00063648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00424255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.