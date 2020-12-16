Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 3,436,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,894,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The firm has a market cap of $391.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,853 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

