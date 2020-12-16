Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.90 ($4.59).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.20 ($6.12) on Wednesday. Ceconomy AG has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and a P/E ratio of -13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

