Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $146.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CE. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $131.01 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after acquiring an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 265,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

