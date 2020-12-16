Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $25.86

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $28.94. Cellectis shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 4,111 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLLS. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cellectis by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

