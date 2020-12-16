Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.72 and traded as high as $15.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 13,705 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

