Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.19 on Monday. Centrica has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

