Centuria Capital Group (CNI.AX) (ASX:CNI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Centuria Capital Group (CNI.AX) (ASX:CNI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.52.

In related news, insider John McBain 909,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th.

About Centuria Capital Group (CNI.AX)

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

